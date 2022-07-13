This Is The Most Famous Movie Filmed In Minnesota

For some reason, it always feels special when a movie is set in your state. Maybe it's because you feel a little closer to the action, like you have the inside scoop. I, for one, always point at the screen and yell, "That's where I'm from!" every time a movie so much as mentions my home state. If you're anything like me, you might be curious to know all about the most renowned movies that have been filmed where you call home.

Luckily for us, Ranker compiled a list of the most famous movies filmed in most of the U.S. states. So, what's the most iconic movie to come out of Minnesota? They found 1996's Fargo is the most popular movie shot in the North Star State. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Coen Brothers' 1996 caper film Fargo is yet another masterful blend of their signature dark thematic interests with a host of all-time-great comic performances. It was also the sole work of theirs to penetrate the American Film Institute's original best films list before being kicked off a decade later. For the Minnesota-bound story of criminal ineptitude, the brothers assembled Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi, and William H. Macy. They’d originally planned to shoot primarily in Brainerd, Minnesota, but an atypically light-on-snow winter drove production to relocate to the title town, with a few sequences being filmed in North Dakota. Today, many of the actual locations are sadly long gone. The King of Clubs, which served as the seedy bar where William H. Macy's in-over-his-head car salesman, Jerry Lundegaard, arranges the kidnapping of his wife, no longer stands. It was located in northeast Minneapolis. Gone, too, is the car lot Jerry worked at, which formerly stood in Richfield.

Check out the full list here.