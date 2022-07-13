This Is The Most Famous Movie Filmed In Nebraska

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 13, 2022

Couple at the movies
Photo: Getty Images

For some reason, it always feels special when a movie is set in your state. Maybe it's because you feel a little closer to the action, like you have the inside scoop. I, for one, always point at the screen and yell, "That's where I'm from!" every time a movie so much as mentions my home state. If you're anything like me, you might be curious to know all about the most renowned movies that have been filmed where you call home.

Luckily for us, Ranker compiled a list of the most famous movies filmed in most of the U.S. states. So, what's the most iconic movie to come out of Nebraska? They found 1983's Terms of Endearment is the most popular movie shot in the Cornhusker State. Here's what they had to say about it:

James L. Brooks’s 1983 feature directing debut, Terms of Endearment, is notable not only for its charming performances from Shirley MacLaine and Jeff Daniels, but also for going on to win Best Picture and grossing more than all but one other film in its release year. That it managed to do so while being a weepy story about infidelity and the (spoiler alert) loss of a mother to cancer remains pretty remarkable. Brooks filmed largely on location in Nebraska, where Emma, the heart of the film, steps out on her callow husband Flap before ultimately perishing. The beginnings of that former relationship were captured at Leon’s Gourmet Grocer in Lincoln, while her passing was captured at Lincoln General Hospital.

Looking for more? Check out the full list here.

