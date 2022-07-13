WWE's Big E Provides Update On Neck Injury

Ewen, 36, fractured two cervical vertebrae, C1 and C6, after accidentally being dropped on his head and onto the mat outside the ring while taking a suplex from fellow wrestler Ridge Holland.

The former WWE champion said doctors told him the injury could have been even more severe and possibly "led to stroke, paralysis or death."

"It's very sobering to hear that... I think to be great at something like [pro wrestling], or at least to be competent, you can't spend all your time worrying about possibly fatal injuries or breaking your neck," Ewen said via ESPN. "You have to go out there and be free and in the moment. I think a lot of us as performers don't spend a lot of time thinking about that stuff. I never thought I would be."

Ewen shared multiple video updates while wearing a neck brace shortly after the injury took place and said he was fortunate to avoid suffering any displacement to his spine or any spinal cord, ligament or nerve damage, which allowed him to recover without the need for surgery.

"I got some really good news, all things considered," Ewen said in a video shared from his hospital bed on his verified Twitter account on March 12, hours after the injury took place. "The C1 and C6 are indeed fractured, not displacement, though, which is a very good thing and I don't have any damage to my spinal cord, no ligament damage and no surgery, which I'm very thankful for."