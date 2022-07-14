15-Year-Old Arrested In Fatal Shooting Involving Squeegee Worker

Authorities in Baltimore have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man during a confrontation with squeegee workers.

Officials said that the teenager, who was not identified, will be charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

The incident occurred last Thursday (July 7) when Timothy Reynolds got out of his car to confront a group of young individuals who were trying to clean his windows while he was waiting in traffic.

Reynolds approached the group with a baseball bat and swung at them. One of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and fired five shots at Reynolds before running away.

"I hope that today's arrest brings some closure and peace to the family, friends, and loved ones of Timothy Reynolds," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement.

Residents have been complaining about dangerous confrontations with the squeegee workers, who tend to be young kids from low-income neighborhoods.

One of the workers appeared to suggest to a WBFF that many of the squeegee workers are carrying guns.

"People always trying to act tough and think they can get out the car, but they don't know what we be having out here. So, they need to stop doing that," the worker, only identified as Jay, told the news station. "They all thinking y'all can come out and be all disrespectful towards us, and we're not going to be disrespectful back; no, you got to give respect to earn respect."