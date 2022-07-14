Beauty School Dropout Share The Story Behind 'We Made Plans & God Laughed'

Beauty School Dropout has returned with a brand new song "We Made Plans & God Laughed," which follows their debut single launch with Verswire — a new venture capital startup spearheaded by blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Veeps founder & COO Sherry Saeedi and veteran music manager Nick Lippman, along with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz as a strategic advisor.

Inspired by a scary event that Beauty School Dropout's Colie Hutzler witnessed, in "We Made Plans & God Laughed," the band sings, "We made plans and god laughed/ So please have mercy on me/ We keep falling too fast/ Still think you’re all that I need."

In a statement to iHeartRadio, Hutzler explained of the story behind the new track, "'We Made Plans & God Laughed' is about Mental Health and how life never seems to go as planned, so the best you can do is stay optimistic and try your best. I think we are all trying our best. The lyrics of the song are inspired by an unfortunate event that I experienced having witnessed a stranger falling from the top of a building and hitting the ground right in front of me, just as I was on the phone with my mom telling her about my declining mental health. It was easily one of the most traumatic, yet eye-opening experiences I’ve ever had to face head on."

The band co-wrote their new track with All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth and and platinum selling producer/songwriter Dan Book (Blink-182, Olivia Rodrigo, 5 Seconds of Summer) on the track, and explained of working with Gaskarth, "Working with Alex was awesome! He was such a sweetheart and had great ideas for the song. The creative synergy in the room was such a high that we wrote the whole song in like 3 hours. We also grew up listening to All Time Low so of course that was a cool full-circle moment to experience."