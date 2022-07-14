Billie Eilish Shares Her Post-Show Beauty Routine In Must-See Video

Billie Eilish gave fans a look at her post-show beauty routine in the latest installment of Vogue's "Beauty Secrets" Youtube Series. Watch the video above and see a detailed list of all the products used here.

On Thursday (July 14), Vogue uploaded the video of the "Happier Than Ever" singer sharing her beauty secrets. “I have to do a skin-care routine every single night,” she said. “For me, I find a lot of peace in it and it brings me back down to myself; I feel like a person when I do it." The singer first used wipes to remove her makeup and then pulled her hair back with a headband. She later revealed that her brother Finneas introduced her to skin care when she was 12 years old.

"He basically showed me all of the stuff that I started using then, which was this random drugstore stuff that we didn't know anything about," she said. During the video, Eilish also pokes fun at the way she used to "violently" wash her face, similar to how "men wash their faces." Fans gushed over the singer in the comments, read some of their reactions below:

Billie looks the same with and without makeup. She is sooooo beautiful!

Can we all just appreciate how down to earth Billie is? Like this felt like I was talking to a friend.

She is a queen, she is able to film a video for us, after a whole show!