Bobcat Caught On Video Lurking In Texas Resident's Backyard

A bobcat was recently caught on camera lurking in one Texas resident's backyard. My San Antonio reported that the video, which was posted on Reddit, shows a backyard with a natural mix of trees and bushes.

The 20 second security cam footage shows the animal walking calmly across the yard. The bobcat is quiet in the video, but the resident says it has been loud in the past. The resident wrote in a comment, "We heard this bobcat for many months barking but finally captures it on a game camera in the middle of the night!"

While no one wants a potentially dangerous animal chilling in their backyard, more people seemed to be concerned with the temperature that was displayed in the video. 82 degrees is displayed in the bottom left corner of the video along with the time stamp of 3:08 a.m.

One user commented, "80 degrees at 3 a.m., jeez." Another wrote, "84F at 3 a.m. Texas confirmed."

Check it all out for yourself. Click here to check out the video of the bobcat.