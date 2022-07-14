Bow Wow Responds To Orlando Brown's Eye-Popping Comment, Brown Doubles Down

"Since when legends got to speak on f**kery?" Bow Wow wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "I'm filming my new tv show as we speak and preparing for a sold out show at the 02 arena for the Millennium Tour in London. I'ma 35 yr old father I don't play them type games. You do know this Bow you talking to right. I am a boy Damon."



"Dog I'm just now seeing this," he continued. "I been wrapped up w work. I be chilling ... off the grid not all on the net then I'll look up and be trending... they know who names they gotta say to go viral for 24 hours. S**t be crazy."



"Tweaked out," Bow Wow concluded. "But you know dude really need help na I'm say? That's why we ain't trippin on em. Nobody taking him serious. It's sad because he had potential to be great. It's sad. Dem drugs!"



Earlier this week, the former Disney star sat down for an interview with Funny Marco. During their conversation, Marco asked him about the last time he watched 106 & Park, to which Brown responded "when it was hot with Lil Bow Wow was on there." Marco followed up by asking if he had an issue with Bow Wow.



"I ain't got a problem with Lil' Bow Wow," Brown replied. "Lil' Bow Wow got some bomb-ass p***y."



After Bow Wow posted (and deleted) his response, Brown followed up by thanking him for referring to him as a "legend" and then proceeded to double-down on his previous statement. See Orlando Brown's response below.

