Camel At Minnesota Zoo Puts Worker's Head In Mouth, Drags Him 15 Feet

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 14, 2022

Funny Camel
Photo: Getty Images

A Minnesota zoo employee is currently in the hospital after a camel bit him on the head Wednesday (July 13) and dragged him about 15 feet, according to FOX News.

32-year-old Roger Blencker was walking the camel through an alleyway at the Hemker Park Zoo, preparing to transport the animal to another facility, when the camel placed the man's head in their mouth and bit down, according to Stearns County Sheriff's Office. The camel then dragged Blencker by his head for about 15 feet. For context, camels typically weigh 990 to 1,100 pounds.

Eventually, another employee, 32-year-old Seth Wickson, stepped in and used a plastic walking board to pry open the camel's mouth. At that point, Blencker was able to stand on his own and ran for safety. However, the camel was not finished, according to authorities. The animal then charged Wickson and bit his head, but Wickson was able to retreat to safety.

Blencker was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. He sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Wickson declined medical attention. The camel, on the other hand, was not injured at all during the incident. In fact, Zoo officials said the animal remains in good health.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.