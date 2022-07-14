Camel At Minnesota Zoo Puts Worker's Head In Mouth, Drags Him 15 Feet

A Minnesota zoo employee is currently in the hospital after a camel bit him on the head Wednesday (July 13) and dragged him about 15 feet, according to FOX News.

32-year-old Roger Blencker was walking the camel through an alleyway at the Hemker Park Zoo, preparing to transport the animal to another facility, when the camel placed the man's head in their mouth and bit down, according to Stearns County Sheriff's Office. The camel then dragged Blencker by his head for about 15 feet. For context, camels typically weigh 990 to 1,100 pounds.

Eventually, another employee, 32-year-old Seth Wickson, stepped in and used a plastic walking board to pry open the camel's mouth. At that point, Blencker was able to stand on his own and ran for safety. However, the camel was not finished, according to authorities. The animal then charged Wickson and bit his head, but Wickson was able to retreat to safety.

Blencker was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. He sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Wickson declined medical attention. The camel, on the other hand, was not injured at all during the incident. In fact, Zoo officials said the animal remains in good health.