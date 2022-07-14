Disturbed Shares New Song 'Hey You,' Says 'It's A Wake Up Call'

Disturbed has finally returned with new music — their first since 2018's Evolution album — and have shared their brand new single "Hey You."

"Hey You" is the first taste of Disturbed's forthcoming new album, which is set to be released later this year. In the track, they sing, "Hey you/ Are you angered enough/ Do you feel confined/ Are you losing your mind/ Hey You/ Done putting up with it Inner peace isn’t easy to find/ Hey You/ Are you strong enough to stop jumping in/ Can we begin again then."

In a statement, Disturbed's David Draiman shared of the song, "It's a wake up call. We’ve become our own worst enemies. Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction."

Along with the release of "Hey You" is the song's accompanying music video, directed by Josiahx.