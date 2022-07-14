'Don't Panic' About Brain-Eating Amoeba In Texas: What You Need To Know

As temperatures continue to skyrocket in Texas, brain-eating amoeba is on the rise, since it thrives in warm weather. To protect yourself and loved ones, here's what you need to know about Naegleria fowleri in Texas, according to KTRE:

Brain-eating amoeba is found in freshwater areas like rivers and lakes. It doesn't enter your brain if you drink this water, however. According to Public Health Veterinarian Brent Moore of the Texas Department of State Health, the amoeba enters your brain if you get fresh water up your nose. "It crawls up through the nose and up into the brain," he said.

It's impossible to see the amoeba in the water, so this means you should be careful when swimming in freshwater, he added. Avoid dunking your head into water where it could get up your nose, splashing water or kicking it up while swimming. Naegleria fowleri can also get into your body easier thanks to ongoing droughts in the area. "As the water recedes, the amoeba become more densely packed into the local waters," KTRE reported.

"A good assumption is to presume it’s there. Even though the risk of infection is rare, presume all fresh water has it in there," Moore said. Only five people have survived after being infected since 1962.

Here are symptoms of an infection from brain-eating amoeba:

Severe frontal headache

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Stiff neck

Seizures

Altered mental status

Hallucinations

Coma

If you think you've been infected, go to the doctor immediately.

For more information about Naegleria fowleri, click here.