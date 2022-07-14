“I sold my past to ignite my future," Irv Gotti tells Billboard. "I’m building Visionary Ideas Entertainment into a multi-billion dollar entertainment company. Instead of going to the investment circle and maybe raising $100 million, I did it myself, and I’m betting on myself.”



$200 million will go towards funding for Visionary Ideas Entertainment and his upcoming projects like his upcoming movie Tales Presents: We Made It in America, which will be distributed through Paramount thanks to his relationship with Viacom/CBS. Gotti has worked with networks like BET in the past to release his hit TV series Tales. He's currently working with BET to release his Murder Inc. docuseries, which will discuss the history of his record label including all the drama that unfolded throughout its reign in the late 90s to early 2000s.



"Probably the biggest one is the whole Ashanti relationship thing gets discussed — and not just by me, but every artist, worker and employee talks about it, and the dynamics of it," Gotti says about the five-part docuseries. "It ain’t me, it’s all of them. I want people to see."



Irv Gotti's Murder Inc. debuts August 9 on BET. See what else he has to say about his new business ventures here.

