James Van Der Beek Shares What He Hates About Texas In Hilarious TikTok

James Van Der Beek did not hold back when it came to sharing his profane opinion about his new home state — Texas.

The Dawson's Creek standout shared a TikTok this week where he rants about his move from California to the Lone Star State, according to Chron.

"As somebody who recently moved to Texas from California, I didn't move here to recreate California. I moved here because I really like Texas, so therefore I'm very hesitant to speak ill of anybody who was here before I was," Van Der Beek started the video off. "However, f--k fire ants. F--k them and their little however many eyes they have. I hope they get stung in their eye by other fire ants and I hope they have to deal with the itching and the pain and little puss-y boils that come afterward."

The Varsity Blues actor went on for about a minute about his hatred for fire ants in the video that has since gone viral, with over 400,000 likes and 4.3 million views, that he appropriately captioned "Texas public service rant."

TikTok users from Texas commented on the video, most of which agreed with Van Der Beek's stance on these fiery critters.

"I don’t think anyone in Texas would disagree with you," one user said.

"I'm a native Texan, and i support this message," said another.

"Wait until the scorpions find you," said another.

Van Der Beek and his family moved from Los Angeles to outside of Austin in fall 2020.

You can watch the video below:

Warning: The video below contains profanity.