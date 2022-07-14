Kate Bush Gushes Over 'Utterly Wonderful' Cover Of 'Running Up That Hill'

Kate Bush's 1985 track "Running Up That Hill" has seen a resurgence like no other since being placed in Stranger Things Season 4. When the season premiered in May, covers of the song began to pop up everywhere, and while there've been some great one, there's nothing quite like the one delivered by Brisbane, Australia's Pub Choir.

The video's YouTube description says it all: "What happens when 1600 strangers have a few drinks, then learn to sing Running Up That Hill in 3 part harmony? Turn up the volume and find out!"

The ametuer choir's founder and director Astrid Jorgensen told The Guardian that Bush personally emailed her to praise the cover. “Dear Brisbane Pub Choir,” the message began. “I’ve been so busy that I’ve only just had the chance to watch you all singing RUTH. It’s utterly, utterly wonderful! I love it so much! Thank you everyone. You sing it really beautifully. I’m incredibly touched by your warmth and all your smiling faces. Thank you!”

“It is so wild,” Jorgensen said about the note. “She is the biggest artist in the world right now, so to have her say she was moved by our performance, yeah, that is a peak.”

Watch the cover above.

"Running Up That Hill" is currently seeing more success than ever before. In addition to breaking three Guinness World Records thanks to the sync, she also has earned at least $2.3 million in streaming royalties alone since the season premiere less than two months ago.