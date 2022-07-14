'Somewhere In Indiana' There's A Crop Art Tribute To Eddie Munson

[Warning: Major Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers Ahead]

Eddie Munson was introduced in the first episode of Stranger Things Season 4, and in that same episode he became the main suspect in the murder of Hawkins High student Chrissy Cunningham. He spent the rest of the season hiding from the cops and Chrissy's vengeful boyfriend and was essentially doomed from the start. But that didn't make his death in the finale sting any less. Thankfully, before his untimely passing, Hawkins' resident metal head helped his friends battle Vecna in the Upside Down by delivering an epic guitar performance of Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" to distract a swarm of demobats. By the end of the season he was a hero, and a fan favorite.

Netflix must have predicted that fans would fall in love with Eddie, because they commissioned a crop art tribute to him "somewhere in Indiana" that's an acre in size, which means it had to have taken a while to create. The image shows Eddie making his devil horns pose (like in the photo above) with the words "Eddie Munson 4 Ever" scrawled under him. The video is soundtracked with Eddie's version of "Master Of Puppets," including him dedicating his performance to Chrissy before playing.

See the detailed crop art below.