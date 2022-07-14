This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Drink

From "cokes" in the South and "pop" in the North to regional drinks like Cheerwine and Faygo, sodas and other drinks vary in popularity based on whatever state you are in.

Using data from Google Trends, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most popular drink in each state. From the southern staple of sweet tea to the countless flavors of fizzy sodas, the most searched for drinks around the country run the gamut. According to the site:

"Based on looking at the topic 'Soft Drinks' in each state through Google Trends, we were able to see what the most popular searched drinks are for each state. We then looked at popular related topics within the category for each state to determine the most popular searched drink."

So what is Tennessee's most popular drink?

Lemonade

Whether you like the classic Minute Maid mix or enjoy mixing up your own, is there anything more refreshing on a hot summer's day than a cool glass of refreshing lemonade? According to Eat This, Not That!, Tennessee "does Southern living right" with its favorite drink that is the perfect balance of sour and sweet.

Check out the full list here to see each state's favorite drink.