This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Illinois

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Friistyle serves the best fries in the entire state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best fries in all of Illinois:

"Friistyle is a buzzy black-owned restaurant in Bronzeville serving up classic Belgian pomme frites — with a major twist. These are FULL MEALS on top of the perfect crispy twice-fried fry, and the typical rules of fry topping definitely need not apply. There's chicken Alfredo fries, Caribbean shrimp, jerk salmon, and more, or you can keep it simple with a variety of inventive house-made sauces like Smoked Goudineero Cheese, jerk ranch, and balsamic glaze. Friistyle launched as a pop-up in 2017 and moved into a permanent location in 2018."

For more information regarding the best fries in each state visit HERE.