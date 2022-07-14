This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Michigan

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Midland Burger Co. serves the best fries in the entire state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best fries in all of Michigan:

"The dedicated reviewers of Michigan Live tried a whopping 44 fries in the state. We have to take their word for it that Midland Burger Co., a local chain, is the best in the state. The fries are so popular they sell out many days! It opened as a food truck and has since opened an additional location in the Midland Mall. The truck roams around in the summer and comes out for special events, but you may not find it as much through Michigan's tough winters, so it's a good thing there's a new indoor location to satisfy your fry craving."

