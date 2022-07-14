This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Minnesota

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the Band Box Diner serves the best fries in the entire state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best fries in all of Minnesota:

"The Band Box Diner has a long history and timeless charm. Fries are not relegated to a side dish at Band Box. One popular menu item, the Lunch Box, is a hearty burger topped with hot shoestring fries placed right on the patty. Juicy burger and crispy fries, all in one bite? Benius! Oh, and if the iconic diner looks familiar, even if you've never been to Minnesota? It made in appearance in The Mighty Ducks 2."

