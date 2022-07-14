This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Nebraska

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Dario's serves the best fries in the entire state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best fries in all of Nebraska:

"Dario's is an upscale Belgian brasserie in Omaha, and it won accolades for its fries everywhere from Reddit to the defining verdict of the Omaha World-Herald. You know by now that we love Belgian-style frites, which are thin and crispy with a varied texture thanks to being fried with some skin on. A Redditor has this hot tip: "order them with the blue cheese mussels and use them to mop up all that sweet, sweet blue cheese, butter, mussel sauce."

For more information regarding the best fries in each state visit HERE.