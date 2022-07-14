WATCH: Florida Man Lands Plane On North Carolina Highway During Emergency

A jaw-dropping video caught the moment a Cape Coral, Florida man made an emergency plane landing on a North Carolina highway.

Vincent Fraser, a former U.S. marine who aspires to be a commercial pilot, is making headlines for barely dodging vehicles, power lines, and trees during a sudden descent on July 3. He told the Associated Press he was surveying land he just purchased near a lake when his plane's engine started losing power.

What made the situation scarier for Fraser was that his father-in-law was also onboard.

"It just started to die and started to sink fast. ‘Oh, okay, this is real. I’m having an engine failure,'" he described in an interview with NBC News. After restarting the engine three times, and his father-in-law telling him how much he loved him, Fraser noticed U.S. 19 coming up below him. The Florida man originally planned to land the single-engine aircraft in a river, but he changed plans.

And from there on, I was just like, 'Game on. Let’s get down alive,'" Fraser says, per AP.

Cars in the four-lane traffic pulled off on the shoulder to make way for Fraser's successful landing. Miraculously, no one was injured, and the 1967 Arrow Commander 100 Fraser just bought suffered no damage.

Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran commended the aspiring pilot for keeping a cool head during the stressful situation.

"This pilot did an outstanding job not only landing safely on a busy 4 lane on a holiday weekend but he kept his composure and safely guided the plane off the 4 lane to a safe spot that did not interfere with traffic," Sheriff Cochran wrote on Facebook.