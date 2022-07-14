Who Has Lived A Crazier Life, ‘Creed Bratton,’ or Creed Bratton?

“He wasn’t as introspective as I am,” Bratton replied. “He’s me on steroids.”

The actor has plenty of wild stories about his life, from living a rock and roll life with The Grass Roots to getting help from Michael Douglas to get out of Israel, the actor has lived an interesting life. Both actors recalled the writers on The Office would regularly follow Bratton around set and write down his musings, mumblings, and stories to include in the show.

Some things, like being in The Grass Roots, having a foot with four toes, speaking Mandarin, and his love of scuba diving, made it into the final cut of several episodes. However, some of the more extreme “Creed” lines, about being in a cult and possibly being a killer, are made up.

Recently, the actor set himself on fire in order to become an NFT (Editor's Note: that’s not how that works please don’t try at home), launched an NFT, started the “Cult of Creed” product line, and partnered with brothers John and Hank Green to sell art and other products through their website DFTBA. He is also responsible for the theme music of Baumgartner’s podcast as well as Office Ladies hosted by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

Listen to Baumgartner try to separate fact from fiction with the one and only Creed Bratton on his podcast Off the Beat with Brian Baumgartner. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

