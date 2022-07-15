12-Year-Old Arrested After Machete Attack At Hawaii Middle School

By Bill Galluccio

July 15, 2022

A 12-year-old from Hawaii has been arrested after allegedly attacking a classmate with a machete. The Honolulu Police Department said that the incident occurred at Kalakaua Middle School when the student approached a 14-year-old and started swinging the machete at them.

The student was hospitalized with cuts to their wrist. No further information was released on their condition.

Officials said the incident happened after hours and the students were at the school illegally. The school's summer program ended at 1:30 p.m., and the attack occurred about four hours later. Only the school's principal was on campus at the time.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack or why the students were at the school.

The 12-year-old was taken to the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility. Authorities did not say what charges the boy is facing, citing his age.

