2 Washington Destinations Among The Best Beach Towns In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
July 15, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Trips to Discover named the best beach towns in America, and two Washington destinations made the list.
The first spot mentioned on the list is Long Beach! Writers say this vibrant town is full of amazing seafood restaurants, shops, and other must-see attractions:
"n addition to 25 miles of gorgeous public beaches and state parks, the area is home to a new national park, two historic lighthouses, cranberry bogs, and oyster farms. The charming streets of Long Beach are lined with amusements, including a carousel and carnival rides, game parlors, bike rental shops, quirky museums, and candy shops."
The second town featured is Friday Harbor, which is described as an "ideal getaway" for those looking for cooler summers and a taste of nature:
"A number of beaches can be found throughout the island, including Jackson Beach, just two miles from the ferry landing, offering access to the calm waters of Griffin Bay. You can also rent a bicycle or a moped and explore the gallery-filled downtown, paddle a kayak around the waters or take a whale-watching cruise for the chance to see the local orcas and other marine life."
Click HERE to check out the full list of stellar beach towns.