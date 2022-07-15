2 Washington Destinations Among The Best Beach Towns In The U.S.

Trips to Discover named the best beach towns in America, and two Washington destinations made the list.

The first spot mentioned on the list is Long Beach! Writers say this vibrant town is full of amazing seafood restaurants, shops, and other must-see attractions:

"n addition to 25 miles of gorgeous public beaches and state parks, the area is home to a new national park, two historic lighthouses, cranberry bogs, and oyster farms. The charming streets of Long Beach are lined with amusements, including a carousel and carnival rides, game parlors, bike rental shops, quirky museums, and candy shops."