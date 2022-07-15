Cam Heyward: Kenny Pickett Pre-Draft Concern Was 'Blown Out Of Proportion'

Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cameron Heyward says pre-draft concerns over quarterback Kenny Pickett's hand size were drastically overblown, but that didn't stop him from razzing the rookie once he joined the team.

“I think it got blown out of proportion and then I just kind of ran with it,” Heyward said on his new podcast for ESPN via SteelersDepot.com. “You know, why can’t I call my rookie quarterback ‘Burger King Hands?' He will be on the show later on and I will be giving him a hard time then, but, man, the dude can still play."

Heyward said his locker is next to Pickett's at the Steelers' facility, which has given him a chance to interact with the rookie quarterback frequently during offseason workouts.