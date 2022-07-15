Grandmother Missing After 2-Year-Old Was Locked In Abandoned Car For 2 Days

By Bill Galluccio

July 15, 2022

Mary Dawn Wilson
Photo: Alaska Department Public Safety

Authorities in Alaska are searching for a grandmother who abandoned her two-year-old grandchild in a car. The Alaska Department Of Public Safety said that it received a report about a car that was left on a remote road about seven miles from Stampede Trail in Denali.

They found a two-year-old locked in the car, which had been abandoned two days earlier. The child was checked out and was in good health. The child has been placed in the custody of Alaska's Office of Children's Services while the search for their grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, continues.

search team is focusing on the area around the vehicle, trying to find signs of where Wilson may have gone.

Officials said that Wilson was the last known person to be with the child. They did not provide any details about the child's parents or why they were with their grandmother in a remote part of the state.

