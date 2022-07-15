How Google Is Honoring 10-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Victim

Google is honoring the wish of one Uvalde shooting victim who said she "wants the world to see my art."

Alithia Haven Ramirez is one of the 21 killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Alithia dreamt of going to art school in Paris and was described as a "smart, talented, reliable, extremely loving young lady," according to her obituary.

Before Alithia was killed, she submitted a drawing in the Doodle for Google contest, according to MySanAntonio. The five finalists in the national search will be announced July 28, but Alithia's drawing has taken the spotlight. At the top of the contest's homepage, a banner reads, "Doodle for Google honors 2022 contestant Alithia Haven Ramirez and all the victims of the Uvalde, TX tragedy." When you click on the banner, you can view Alithia's doodle.

Alithia's doodle shows a girl sitting on a couch in a purple room with her pet dog, balls of yarn and a stuffed animal. Behind the girl on the wall are pieces of artwork that spell "Google." Underneath the artwork is a quote from the 10-year-old's entry that says:

"I want the world to see my art and show the world what I can do, I want people to be happy when they see my passion in art."

Google also shared the following statement with MySanAntonio about the gesture:

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of victims and to the community of Uvalde, Texas. In Alithia Ramirez’s 2022 Doodle for Google submission, she described her desire to show the world her art and everything she can do, and we’re committed to honoring those wishes and her legacy. Her story and art profoundly touched us, and we wanted to honor her family's request to share her unique talents that were so tragically taken as a result of senseless violence."