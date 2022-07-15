Jack White's iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How To Stream

Jack White is releasing his new album Entering Heaven Alive on July 22nd, but is celebrating with fans early during his exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party the night before the project's official release.

Entering Heaven Alive follows White's April 2022 album Fear of the Dawn, and showcases eleven new songs, including previously-released tracks like "Love Is Selfish," "Queen of the Bees," "If I Die Tomorrow" and "Taking Me Back (Gently)." Fear of the Dawn includes songs like "What's The Trick?" and "Hi-De-Ho," among others.

During his iHeartRadio Album Release Party, fans will hear Jack perform some of his new music live, as well as open about his albums during an exclusive Q&A with iHeartRadio's Booker and Stryker.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Jack White on Thursday, July 21st at 8pm ET/5pm PT via iHeartRadio's Alternative Radio station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Jack White by listening to some of his new music below.