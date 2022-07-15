Michigan Man Wins Largest Lottery Instant Game Prize In State History

A Michigan man has set a new record by winning the largest Instant Game Prize in the state's lottery history, according to Michigan Lottery officials.

The 30-year-old Cheboygan man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $6 million playing Michigan Lottery's new $300,000,000 Diamonds Riches instant game — Which is the largest prize ever offered on an instant game in Michigan. The man bought his winning ticket at Vanderbilt Downtown EZ Mart located at 8114 Mill Street in Vanderbilt.

“It’s really unreal to be sitting here collecting $6 million,” the player said. “I haven’t stopped shaking since I scratched the ticket off. I heard about the new $50 ticket and told my friend I was going to buy one on pay day,” said the player. “I didn’t think I would actually win the top prize, but I still wanted to try it. We stopped at the store on the way to work so that I could buy one and I scratched it when I got in my car. When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, I started shaking and showed my friend. We were both freaking out!”

The lucky winner chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million, rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to take a trip to Disneyland with his winnings and save the remainder.