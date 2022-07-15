This Is The Best Ice Cream In Florida, According To Yelp
By Zuri Anderson
July 15, 2022
A popular South Florida ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:
"This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."
According to the website, the Magic Cow is the No. 1 place to grab ice cream in Florida!
Located at 4298 S University Dr. in Davie, this hole-in-the-wall ice cream shop is beloved by both tourists and locals. Reviewers can't stop praising Magic Cow's unique flavors, various mix-ins and toppings, and of course that cozy feeling you get from dining in a family-owned business.
Ariel W. shared her experience at this five-star spot:
"I was wandering around Davie on my day off when I got the urge for ice cream. Fortunately the Magic Cow was nearby. You pick a base flavor and then they add your mix ins and serve it in a cone or cup. I was looking for one of the more unusual flavors like lavender but I didn't see it. Instead they had passion fruit, banana pudding, grape nut, birthday cake, cinnamon, key lime, carrot cake, princess cake, and blue cotton candy. I went with my favorite stand by. cool mint ice with chocolate chip mix in... if you are in the area stop in and find out why the Magic Cow is legen-dairy!"
Click HERE to check out Yelp's full list of stellar ice cream shops in the country.