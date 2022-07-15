WATCH: Florida Homeowner Fires AK-47-Style Rifle At Home Invaders

A Florida man scared off a group of men trying to break into his home by opening fire on them with an AK-47-style rifle. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office released a video from the homeowner's Ring doorbell camera showing the moment the three men fled for their lives.

Officials said that the group approached the home and waited as the homeowner unlocked the front door. Once the door was open, two of the men rushed inside and started attacking the man. The third suspect pulled out a handgun and waited outside.

During the scuffle, the victim lost his handgun, which was picked up by one of the suspects. The victim managed to get to his rifle and started shooting at the men, causing them to run from the house. They got into a car being driven by a fourth suspect and fled the scene.

Authorities said that two of the men, Da'Torrance Hackworth and Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr., were taken into custody.

Hackworth was arrested on charges of use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm. Dean is facing charges of use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm.

Officials also identified Joseph Roman Sanders and said he is wanted for home invasion with a firearm. A fourth suspect remains at large and has not been identified.

Officials said that the homeowner will not face charges for shooting at the home invaders.

"So those you who might ask a question, is the homeowner going to be charged for shooting at these people? Absolutely not," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. "The homeowner is protecting himself, and in Florida and Escambia County, you can protect yourself."