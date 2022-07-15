WATCH: Florida Homeowner Fires AK-47-Style Rifle At Home Invaders
By Bill Galluccio
July 15, 2022
Home Invasion Update with Video On July 7, 2022, a home invasion occurred on the 700-block of Pinestead Road. Three males approached the front door of the victim’s home. When the victim unlocks the door, two of the males push him into the house and attack him. The third male pulls a handgun from his pants and waits outside (unidentified and circled in this video). During this home invasion, the victim’s pistol fell to the ground and was picked up by one of the invaders. The victim ran to the back room of the house where he had another firearm and began firing at his intruders. The three ran franticly from the home to their vehicle where the fourth suspect, Joseph Sanders, was waiting and drove off, hitting a nearby mailbox. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has identified three of the four suspects: Da’Torrance Hackworth (DOB: 7/4/02), Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr. (DOB: 12/10/03), and Joseph Roman Sanders (DOB: 4/1/04). We need your help identifying the suspect circled in this surveillance video (photo also posted in comments below). Da’Torrance Hackworth was arrested for use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm. Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr. has been arrested for use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm. Joseph Roman Sanders is WANTED for home invasion with a firearm. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620. WEAR ABC 3 News, Pensacola WKRG WPMI NBC 15 News FOX10 News WPNN Pensacola 103.7FM FOX10 News NorthEscambia NewsRadio 92.3 1370 WCOA Pensacola News Journal Cat Country 98.7 The Pulse Studio 850 Island Times - Pensacola Beach's Newspaper WUWFPosted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 13, 2022
A Florida man scared off a group of men trying to break into his home by opening fire on them with an AK-47-style rifle. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office released a video from the homeowner's Ring doorbell camera showing the moment the three men fled for their lives.
Officials said that the group approached the home and waited as the homeowner unlocked the front door. Once the door was open, two of the men rushed inside and started attacking the man. The third suspect pulled out a handgun and waited outside.
During the scuffle, the victim lost his handgun, which was picked up by one of the suspects. The victim managed to get to his rifle and started shooting at the men, causing them to run from the house. They got into a car being driven by a fourth suspect and fled the scene.
Authorities said that two of the men, Da'Torrance Hackworth and Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr., were taken into custody.
Hackworth was arrested on charges of use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm. Dean is facing charges of use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm.
Officials also identified Joseph Roman Sanders and said he is wanted for home invasion with a firearm. A fourth suspect remains at large and has not been identified.
Officials said that the homeowner will not face charges for shooting at the home invaders.
"So those you who might ask a question, is the homeowner going to be charged for shooting at these people? Absolutely not," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. "The homeowner is protecting himself, and in Florida and Escambia County, you can protect yourself."