Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join The Killers To Perform 'Runaway Horses' Live

By Katrina Nattress

July 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Killers' latest album Pressure Machine features a Phoebe Bridgers collaboration called "Runaway Horses," and last night (July 14), the singer-songwriter joined the band onstage during their set at Colours of Ostrava in the Czech Republic — a festival both acts happened to be playing — to perform the track together for the first time.

As if listening to Bridgers and Brandon Flowers duet together wasn't magical enough, the performance happened in the rain.

"ok who got a video of me singing with the killers" Bridgers tweeted after the set, and fans were beside themselves.

"When I was 19 & I heard @thekillers it was the first time I fell in love with music so much it hurt not to hear it. Now I’m 35 I listen to @phoebe_bridgers on loop feeling it so deeply; like I did back then with hot fuss. Heart soaring all over again," one fan wrote.

"MY TWO HEROES They finally sang together live I probably won’t be able to do anything today except rewatch this clip over and over again (and hope they do a reprise of this in Vancouver ) A legendary moment in music history @thekillers @phoebe_bridgers" gushed another.

See fan-shot video and reactions below.

The KillersPhoebe Bridgers
