Former NASCAR Star Bobby East Fatally Stabbed At California Gas Station

By Bill Galluccio

July 16, 2022

NASCAR Media Day
Photo: Getty Images North America

Former NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a gas station in California last Wednesday (July 13). He was 37.

"East was phenomenal in USAC National Sprint Cars as well, most notably on pavement tracks," the United States Auto Club said in a statement. "He tallied 15 wins in the series, with the first coming in 2003 at Ohio's Mansfield Motorsports Speedway. He also prevailed at the Milwaukee Mile in 2005 in what remains as the last USAC Sprint Car race held on a one-mile track."

According to DeadlineEast was filling up his car at a 76 gas station in Westminster when he got into an altercation with a transient, identified as Trent William Millsap, 27.

Millsap allegedly stabbed East in the chest and then fled the scene. Paramedics arrived and rushed East to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Millsap is also accused of stabbing another man at the gas station before he attacked East. He remained at large for several days but was taken into custody by Saturday (July 16) morning. Officials did not say what charges he is facing or provide details about what led to the fatal attack.

