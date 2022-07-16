Jhené Aiko Is Stunning In Celestial New Maternity Photo

Jhené Aiko shared a stunning new maternity photo to Instagram yesterday (July 15.)

The photo sees the "While We're Young" singer looking otherworldly while showing off her baby bump amidst a celestial design. “Thank you ✨🥰" wrote Big Sean in the comments followed by a “Can’t wait! 💙💫" The stunning photo has already garnered over 2 million likes. Earlier this month, Aiko was spotted in Beverly Hills with Big Sean with her baby bump on full display confirming that the couple is expecting their first child together. This will be Aiko's second child as she is also mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, who she shares with singer O'Ryan.

See the photo below: