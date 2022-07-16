Jhené Aiko Is Stunning In Celestial New Maternity Photo

By Yashira C.

July 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jhené Aiko shared a stunning new maternity photo to Instagram yesterday (July 15.)

The photo sees the "While We're Young" singer looking otherworldly while showing off her baby bump amidst a celestial design. “Thank you ✨🥰" wrote Big Sean in the comments followed by a “Can’t wait! 💙💫" The stunning photo has already garnered over 2 million likes. Earlier this month, Aiko was spotted in Beverly Hills with Big Sean with her baby bump on full display confirming that the couple is expecting their first child together. This will be Aiko's second child as she is also mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, who she shares with singer O'Ryan.

See the photo below:

Last month, a fan on Twitter said that they saw the couple in public — sparking rumors that the couple is expecting their first baby together. "I jus saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she's very pregnant. Iktr Sean," wrote the fan. Back in 2020, the couple hinted at marriage during an IG Live. "You look good fo’ sure," Sean said to Aiko, to which she responded, "Oh yeah, why don’t chu marry me?" Sean replied, "Sh-t, it’s in the works, don’t even trip." The couple previously collaborated on their 2016 album TWENTY88.

