Kanye West has pulled out of his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. On Sunday (July 17) the festival made the announcement on social media. "Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022," they tweeted before revealing his replacement — Kid Cudi. Ye was set to play at the festival on July 22.

The co-founders of Rolling Loud, Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, also shared a statement on the cancellation. “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022," they said. "We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.” Back in April, West also pulled out of his headling set at Coachella and was replaced by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

Rolling Loud is set to take place from July 22-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and features some of the biggest names in hip hop. See the announcement and the new lineup below: