5 Famous Films That Were Shot Right Here In Arizona

From mesas and mountains to deserts and plateaus, Arizona has many different possibilities for movie makers to choose for filming locations.

Here are five movies that you didn't know were filmed in Arizona:

Jerry Maguire

Though the whole movie wasn't filmed in Arizona, Jerry Maguire had many scenes shot at the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. The movie's final game in which Jerry finally gets Rod to dance, was shot at Sun Devil Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Tempe.

Forrest Gump

Forrest's iconic run across the country leads him to Flagstaff, where he can be seen trampling through dog poo as he runs from East Aspen Street along North San Francisco Street. He can be seen jogging past the old Twin Arrows Trading Post east of Flagstaff. Forrest ultimately decides to stop running and return home at Monument Valley.

Planet of the Apes

With the vast expanses of desert, Arizona sets the perfect scene for a sci-fi dystopia. In the originals film from 1968, the arid planet in Planet of the Apes that is run by apes is shot in the desert around Page, Glen Canyon, and Lake Powell.

Star Wars Episode IV and VI

The famous planet of Tatooine has scenes that were filmed in the Yuma Desert. In addition, the Yuma dunes were used for many scenes as well. Luke rescues Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt's slave barge there.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones can be seen in India in this film looking for a special stone. Interestingly, the film wasn't actually shot there. Part of that mission was actually filmed in Arizona near Castle Dome Park.