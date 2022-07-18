5 Famous Films That Were Shot Right Here In Texas

From beaches and mountains to plains and plateaus, Texas has many different possibilities for movie makers to choose for filming locations.

Here are five movies that you didn't know were filmed in Texas:

Apollo 13

This popular film features a star-studded cast including Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton. With the movie focusing on the historic events of Apollo 13, a great portion of the movie was filmed right here in Texas at the Johnson Space Center.

Armageddon

Speaking of the Johnson Space Center, the popular film Armageddon has many scenes set here as well. Catch the space center's six million-gallon neutral buoyancy tank in the film along with another Texas location, Ellington Air force Base.

Dazed and Confused

Even if you've never seen this film, it's probable that you've heard Matthew McConaughey's signature "alright, alright, alright." The majority of this film was shot in and around the Austin area. Click here for a full list of area filming locations.

Urban Cowboy

This film, following the young lovers Bud and sissy, was filmed primarily all over Texas. Most of the film was located in the iconic Gilley's which shut down in 1989.

Selena

It may come as no surprise that this film was shot right here in the Lone Star State. Based on Texas-native, Selena Quintanilla, the movie had filming locations all over the state in cities such as San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and the Strawberry Fairgrounds in Poteet.