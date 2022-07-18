Alligators Kill Elderly Florida Woman Who Fell Into Pond

An 80-year-old woman from Florida was killed by a pair of alligators. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said that the woman, identified as Rose Wiegand, fell into a large pond at the Boca Royale Golf and County Club on Friday (July 15) night.

As Wiegand struggled to stay afloat, two alligators grabbed her and pulled her under the water. The District 12 Medical Examiner's Office said that Wiegand suffered a dislocated neck and bruised spinal cord and ruled that her death was accidental.

It is unclear how she fell into the pond, which was marked with warning signs about the alligators.

Two alligators were removed from the pond, though officials said they were unsure if they were the ones responsible for the attack.

Weigand's neighbors said that while alligators are a common sight in their community, they usually leave people alone.

"They live in the community. They go from pond to pond. Sometimes you'll see them crossing the road," Kurt Kauffman told WBBH.

"I mean, it's pretty horrible, and it's shocking to think that that could actually happen. We see alligators from time to time but never thought that anything like that could happen," neighbor John Whitworth told the news station.