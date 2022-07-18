Ben Higgins And Ashley Laconetti Love The New Bachelorettes

“I feel like Gabby and Rachel are our friends,” she said. “I definitely feel like we know them. They’re like our gal pals.”

“I like these girls,” said Higgins. “These are real girls who are just here to have a good time and try to figure out if this thing can work.”

The hosts agreed they will be cheering on Gabby and Rachel throughout the entire show. They also agreed the two bachelorettes seem to make a good team and balance each other out.

“It’s something to watch throughout the season now as their two personalities kind of shining uniquely amongst each other,” said Higgins.

Listen to the former contestants breakdown every episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 on their podcast The Ben and Ashley l Almost Famous Podcast on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts. Catch new episodes of The Bachelorette every Monday.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.