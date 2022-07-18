Ben Higgins And Ashley Laconetti Love The New Bachelorettes
By John Popham
July 19, 2022
The newest season of The Bachelorette is officially underway and with a new twist to the show’s formula, viewers are almost guaranteed a one-of-a-kind experience.
Bachelor Nation’s own Ben Higgins and Ashley laconetti are keeping up with every moment of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s journey with their podcast The Ben and Ashley l Almost Famous Podcast.
“If (you) are looking for a throwback, old school feel where the contestants so far haven’t had drama, the bachelorettes are incredible leads, I think this is going to have a great feel,” Higgins said.
Despite the season premier reporting a dip in viewership, the pair said they believe the rest of the season will be a refreshing take for fans of the show. Higgins said the chemistry between the two bachelorettes felt extremely genuine and laconetti said the show’s leading ladies connected with the audience in a way previous bachelorettes didn’t.
“I feel like Gabby and Rachel are our friends,” she said. “I definitely feel like we know them. They’re like our gal pals.”
“I like these girls,” said Higgins. “These are real girls who are just here to have a good time and try to figure out if this thing can work.”
The hosts agreed they will be cheering on Gabby and Rachel throughout the entire show. They also agreed the two bachelorettes seem to make a good team and balance each other out.
“It’s something to watch throughout the season now as their two personalities kind of shining uniquely amongst each other,” said Higgins.
Listen to the former contestants breakdown every episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 on their podcast The Ben and Ashley l Almost Famous Podcast on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts. Catch new episodes of The Bachelorette every Monday.
