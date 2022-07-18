"The first single I was going to drop was a 50 Cent record," Preemo explains after revealing he was supposed to produce an entire Terror Squad compilation project for Fat Joe. "This is when everybody really wasn't messing with Fif' to the fullest because he was having drama after doing 'How To Rob.' Me and Fif' hit it off right away and I clicked with him after I got on the phone with him. He said he'll do the record. And right when it was time to do the record, boom, we get a call... 'Fif' can't do it.' I'm like 'Why not?' They like 'He's about to sign with Eminem and Dr. Dre.' I'm like 'No!' because he already committed to us.'



He says that he even talked to Dr. Dre about it at the time, who said 'Preem, I love you but he's not doing any more recording until he does his debut album.'" Preemo also notes that it wasn't his first album because The Power of the Dollar is considered 50 Cent's inaugural LP. Premier did end up joining forces with 50 Cent over a decade later on their 2011 song "Shut Ur Bloodcloth Mouth."



Elsewhere in the conversation, Premier also discusses Mass Appeal's DJ Premier: Hip Hop Volume 1 EP that dropped last week as well as the story behind Remy Ma and Rapsody's song off the project. Check out a couple of clips from the episode below and watch the interview in full up top.