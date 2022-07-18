Dr. Fauci Plans To Retire Before The End Of President Biden's Term: Report

By Bill Galluccio

July 18, 2022

Senate Appropriations Subcommittee Examines The NIH 2023 Budget
Photo: Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci is reportedly planning to retire within the next two years. Dr. Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and is the Chief Medical Officer to the President of the United States.

Dr. Fauci told Politico during an interview from his office at the National Institutes of Health Campus in Bethesda, Maryland, that he plans to step down before the end of President Joe Biden's term in office.

Dr. Fauci lamented how difficult his job got after he became the face of the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. While many praised the work he did, Dr. Fauci dealt with numerous detractors who pushed back against his calls for lockdowns and wearing masks.

"It's becoming more and more difficult to get people to listen because even the people who are compliant want this behind them," Fauci said. "What I try to convince them [of], with my communication method, is we're not asking you to dramatically alter your lifestyle. We're not asking you to really interfere with what you do with your life. We're just asking you to consider some simple, doable mitigation methods."

Dr. Fauci did not say exactly when he plans to step down, and the NIAID has not commented on the report.

"I don't think there is anything else that I, Tony Fauci, can do except leave behind an institution where I have picked the best people in the country, if not the world, who will continue my vision," he said.

