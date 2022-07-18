Man Pointed Gun At 2 Women Who Didn't Thank Him For Holding Door

A New Haven man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at customers because they didn't say "thank you" after he held the door for them, according to the Hamden Police Department via WTNH.

Joshua Murray, 25, was charged with carrying a pistol without permit, two counts of breach of peace in the second degree, and interfering with a police officer.

Murray reportedly held the door open for two female customers at the Family Dollar store on Dixwell Avenue Saturday (July 16) afternoon and, according to a witness, was angry that he didn't receive a "thank you," which led to him pulling out his firearm -- which he didn't have a permit for -- and pointing it in their direction.

The suspect, later identified as Murray, was located by two responding Hamden Police officers on Helen Street -- about a half mile from the Family Dollar store -- and was reported to have interfered with arresting officers, however, zero injuries were reported in the initial incident or the arrest.

A gun was found in Murray's possession while he was being detained, police said via NBC Connecticut.

Murray was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled for a Meriden Superior Court appearance on August 2.