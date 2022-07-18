Naked Man Runs From Seattle Police, Hides In Dumpster To Avoid Arrest

Shocking details have resurfaced about the naked man who hid inside a dumpster to avoid Seattle cops last week.

Billy Chambers, 29, was arrested on Thursday (July 14) after he was shot in the leg, according to FOX 13. He's also the same individual who was convicted for killing beloved street musician Ed McMichael, nicknamed "Tuba Man," back in 2008.

The King County Prosecutor's office says Chambers suffered the gunshot wound around the same time a crash was reported near 27th Avenue and E. Spring Street. He eventually made it to a hospital, where police questioned him about the incident, according to prosecutors.

After Chambers allegedly gave a fake name and asked for a lawyer, he sneaked out of the facility, ditched his hospital gown, and hid in a dumpster, court documents say. Officers later found out he had a felony warrant out for his arrest for escaping community custody, reporters say.

Cops later arrested Chambers for the felony warrant. They believed the 29-year-old may possess a gun, which would be illegal given his past convictions, according to a police report. Prosecutors may charge him for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, officials added.

Chambers was only a teenager when he was convicted for taking McMichael's life nearly 14 years ago. Reporters say a group of teens beat up McMichael during a robbery on October 25, 2008, in downtown Seattle. The head injury McMichael suffered during the attack led to his death several days later.

FOX 13 also learned Chambers has been convicted of at least eight other crimes, including five felonies, since the musician's death.