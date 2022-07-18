Next Mega Million Jackpot Will Be Worth More Than A Half Billion Dollars

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $530 million after zero players matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball during the $480 million drawing last Friday (July 15) night.

The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot will mark the eighth time the game has exceeded the $500 million plateau.

The odds of winning the half billion jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302,575,350, according to MegaMillions.com.

Mega Millions last offered a jackpot exceeding $500 million in 2020, eventually rising to $1.05 billion on January 22, 2021, the second-largest cash value ticket in the game's history, won by a player in Michigan who matched all six numbers.﻿

At the time, Powerball's jackpot also rose to $731.1 million, which was the third-largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth-largest in Powerball history.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

The Mega Millions jackpot recently reset twice during back-to-back drawings after players matched all six numbers on April 11 and April 15.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark twice in its existence.

In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.