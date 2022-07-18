Next Mega Million Jackpot Will Be Worth More Than A Half Billion Dollars

By Jason Hall

July 18, 2022

Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly 1 Billion Dollars
Photo: Getty Images

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $530 million after zero players matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball during the $480 million drawing last Friday (July 15) night.

The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot will mark the eighth time the game has exceeded the $500 million plateau.

The odds of winning the half billion jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302,575,350, according to MegaMillions.com.

Mega Millions last offered a jackpot exceeding $500 million in 2020, eventually rising to $1.05 billion on January 22, 2021, the second-largest cash value ticket in the game's history, won by a player in Michigan who matched all six numbers.﻿

At the time, Powerball's jackpot also rose to $731.1 million, which was the third-largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth-largest in Powerball history.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

The Mega Millions jackpot recently reset twice during back-to-back drawings after players matched all six numbers on April 11 and April 15.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark twice in its existence.

In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.