Scott Patterson Revisits 'Gilmore Girls’ Resident Bad Boy
By John Popham
July 19, 2022
The second season of Gilmore Girls introduced viewers to “Jess Mariano,” the nephew of diner owner “Luke Danes,” and typical TV bad boy whose careless attitude makes him a villain in the eyes of one of the show’s main characters.
After rewatching the episode “Teach Me Tonight” where “Jess” and “Rory Gilmore” get into a car accident, the “Luke” actor and podcast host Scott Patterson said he would have had the same reaction to as “Lorelai Gilmore” had he been in her shoes.
“She was right. She sees the future, she’s a mother, she gets it, it’s in her gut,” said Patterson. “She tried to put a stop it, and she should have put her foot down.”
The I Am All In with Scott Patterson host said “Lorelai” was in a tough place as a parent because she didn’t want “Jess” around, but she wanted to help one of her dearest friends. The car wreck that left “Rory” with a broken wrist was the last straw for the fictional diner owner, who helped his nephew pack his bags and catch the next bus out of town.
“I don’t know if ‘Luke’ is the best person for this, you know? But he’s trying,” said Patterson. “I started feeling really bad for (“Jess”) … it’s so tragic to see this kid and his wasted potential.”
Patterson also praised Milo Ventimiglia’s performance in the episode and his ability to come across as a “punk.” He said the “Jess” actor had no problem taking the direction to be unlikable, and Patterson said he walks the line between likeable and scoundrel really well.
“He trusts the writing so much and he understands,” Patterson said. “And that’s what makes it so interesting to watch.”
Listen to the episode “What’s he Done?” to get the full breakdown of the season two episode on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts. I Am All In with Scott Patterson is a Gilmore Girl rewatch podcast that releases new episodes weekly.
If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.
Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.