Scott Patterson Revisits 'Gilmore Girls’ Resident Bad Boy

The I Am All In with Scott Patterson host said “Lorelai” was in a tough place as a parent because she didn’t want “Jess” around, but she wanted to help one of her dearest friends. The car wreck that left “Rory” with a broken wrist was the last straw for the fictional diner owner, who helped his nephew pack his bags and catch the next bus out of town.

“I don’t know if ‘Luke’ is the best person for this, you know? But he’s trying,” said Patterson. “I started feeling really bad for (“Jess”) … it’s so tragic to see this kid and his wasted potential.”

Patterson also praised Milo Ventimiglia’s performance in the episode and his ability to come across as a “punk.” He said the “Jess” actor had no problem taking the direction to be unlikable, and Patterson said he walks the line between likeable and scoundrel really well.

“He trusts the writing so much and he understands,” Patterson said. “And that’s what makes it so interesting to watch.”

Listen to the episode “What’s he Done?” to get the full breakdown of the season two episode on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts. I Am All In with Scott Patterson is a Gilmore Girl rewatch podcast that releases new episodes weekly.

