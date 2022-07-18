This Is Colorado's Most Popular Drink

Just like how people have a preference for a specific milkshake flavor, they definitely have a favorite drink, from sodas and fruit juices to plain ole water or regional beverages. The same can be said for a whole state. Eat This, Not That! looked through data to determine the most popular drink in every state:

"We used Google Trends to find the most popular drink in every state. Based on looking at the topic 'Soft Drinks' in each state through Google Trends, we were able to see what the most popular searched drinks are for each state. We then looked at popular related topics within this category for each state to determine the most popular searched drink."

So what's Florida's drink of choice? According to the website, that's lemonade!

"Sweet tea isn't just a Southern delight! Coloradoans are searching for this summertime drink, too," writers noted. What makes lemonade fun nowadays are different flavors you can add, from strawberry and blueberry to more exotic flavors like butterfly pea and dragonfruit.

Not every state's favorite beverage is a soda. Some states preferred iced tea, energy drinks, and even Slurpees. Can't go wrong with that!

Click HERE to check out Eat This' full list.