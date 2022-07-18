WATCH: Massive Wave Crashes Into Wedding Celebration In Hawaii

Guests at a wedding in Hawaii were left soaking wet after a massive wave crashed into the ceremony. Dillon and Riley Murphy told KHON that they were concerned that their outdoor wedding on the Big Island would be rained out by Tropical Storm Darby.

While the rain stayed away for the Murphys' big day, Darby did create rough seas and several large waves.

"And like Dillon was saying," Riley said, "we were so worried about the remnants of Darby and like, 'Are we going to get rainfall?' But never really took into account that the high surf might impact our wedding as well."

One of those waves rose out of the ocean and slammed over the retaining wall, sending the guests running for cover.

"And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up," Dillon said. "And luckily, there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it."

The Murphys' told the news station that nobody was injured, and everybody shook off the rogue wave and continued to have a great time.

"We didn't have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night, we were all like dancing in the mud, and it was amazing," Riley said.

"Yeah, it was a blast," Dillon added.

"Maybe even more memorable than if it hadn't happened," Riley said.

The Murphys' wedding was the only part of the island to see massive waves wash ashore. Residents of a coastal housing development watched as a wave of water crashed over the roof of several two-story buildings.

"My condo was hit the first time and flooded everything. Condos down the way from mine were completely wiped out and damaged really badly. Thankfully, everyone is safe," Isabella Sloane told KFVE.