WATCH: Pilot Deploys Parachute To Slow Plane As It Crashes Onto Sidewalk

By Bill Galluccio

July 18, 2022

Small airplane taking off from the runway
Photo: Getty Images

A Belgian pilot is lucky to be alive after crash landing his single-engine light aircraft on the sidewalk in a residential neighborhood. Officials said that the pilot, who was not identified, was forced to deploy the plane's ballistic recovery system after suffering a mid-air emergency.

A stunning video captured the plane as it slowly careened nose-first toward the ground. The plane made a loud crash as it slammed into the sidewalk, remaining upright after getting stuck on a metal fence.

Miraculously, the pilot walked away from the crash with only minor injuries. He was able to exit the aircraft before first responders arrived. While the plane did not burst into flames, firefighters sprayed it with a layer of foam as a precaution.

The pilot told officials that he lost the ability to control the aircraft and was forced to deploy the plane's emergency parachute to prevent it from landing hard as it crashed into the ground. Investigators have not determined what caused the pilot to lose the ability to control the single-engine plane.

Officials said his decision to deploy the ballistic recovery system saved his life by slowing the plane down before it hit the pavement.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.