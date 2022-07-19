7-Year-Old Prodigy Caleb Hayes Wants To Be Slipknot's Next Drummer

Slipknot fans have known Caleb Hayes since he went viral for air-drumming at a concert in 2020, and the rest of the world met the musical prodigy after he showed off his actual skills by fearlessly ripping through Slipknot's "Sulfur" on drums during a visit to The Ellen Show earlier this year. It's no surprise the 7-year-old's favorite band is Slipknot, and during a recent interview with SPIN, he opened up about his passion for the masked rockers and threw his hat (er, mask?) in the ring to become their next drummer...after Jay Weinberg retires, of course.

“I remember watching a Joey Jordison video, he was doing a drum solo, I think it was the one when he was spinning around," he recalled as the moment he knew he wanted to seriously play drums. 'it was so good my brain nearly burst!”

When asked what he'd like to be doing in 10 years, Hayes said: "Well, if Jay [Weinberg] retires I’d love to be the Slipknot drummer, I love Slipknot, they’re my favorite band EVER!"

He also lamented over Jordison's death, wishing he could've met him in person. "I only spoke to Joey over Skype calls, it was just before lockdown, I would have liked to have met up with him," Hayes said. "We could’ve gone on a ship or a plane to America, wish I could’ve."

When asked what he would've told Jordison if he had the chance to meet him, the youngster had the most wholesome answer: "I would say, 'Let’s go and play on your drum kit, Joey.'”