"I’m not no gangster," Bleu tweeted. "But y’all 'jack boys' Come try take sum while I’m home , dnt wait till I’m on tour . security might let u live 🤷‍♂️ but y’all no I’m not . Ask the last n***as who tried to take some from me how that went. Y’all ain’t got as much heart as y’all pretend to have."



The previous robbery attempt Bleu is referring to an incident that happened earlier this year. The Alabama native was with his friends were waiting for their food at Bossa Nova restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles when they witnessed someone being robbed at gunpoint. When the robber made his way over to Bleu and his crew, the singer and his brother reportedly opened fire and exchanged a couple of rounds with the gunman.



Bleu and his team fled the scene but came back later for their car. That's when Bleu and his brother were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm. They were able to make bail and were released from custody several hours later. As of this report, neither the suspected gunman or the alleged carjacker have not been caught yet.



Check out Bleu's car collection below.

