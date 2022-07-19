Bleu Issues Warning After Catching Carjacker Trying To Rob His Rolls-Royce
By Tony M. Centeno
July 19, 2022
The artist formally known as Yung Bleu isn't here for thieves trying to swipe his prized Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Bleu not only put the alleged robbers on blast, but he also called out anyone whos even thinking of stealing from him.
On Monday, July 18, the "You're Mines Still" singer shared footage of a carjacker who tried to leave his property with the luxury vehicle. In the footage, you can see someone in a hoodie get inside the car, turn it on and make an attempt to leave the parking lot. Fortunately, he couldn't make it out and ended up fleeing from the scene. Later on, he took to Twitter to formally address the situation.
Yung Bleu shared video of man trying to steal his Rolls Royce 👀 they almost got it pic.twitter.com/laOj8hN8zr— Code RED (@CodeRED_tv) July 18, 2022
"I’m not no gangster," Bleu tweeted. "But y’all 'jack boys' Come try take sum while I’m home , dnt wait till I’m on tour . security might let u live 🤷♂️ but y’all no I’m not . Ask the last n***as who tried to take some from me how that went. Y’all ain’t got as much heart as y’all pretend to have."
The previous robbery attempt Bleu is referring to an incident that happened earlier this year. The Alabama native was with his friends were waiting for their food at Bossa Nova restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles when they witnessed someone being robbed at gunpoint. When the robber made his way over to Bleu and his crew, the singer and his brother reportedly opened fire and exchanged a couple of rounds with the gunman.
Bleu and his team fled the scene but came back later for their car. That's when Bleu and his brother were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm. They were able to make bail and were released from custody several hours later. As of this report, neither the suspected gunman or the alleged carjacker have not been caught yet.
Check out Bleu's car collection below.